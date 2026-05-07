Harry Kane backs Paris Saint-Germain as favourites for final after Bayern Munich’s exit

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane looks dejected after the match against Paris St Germain in UEFA Champions League on May 6, 2026. — Reuters

Harry Kane has suggested that Paris Saint-Germain deserve to be considered slight favourites for next month’s Champions League final against Arsenal, while admitting he is unsure whether he will even watch the match after Bayern Munich’s semi-final exit.

PSG reached the final after a dramatic 6-5 aggregate win over Bayern Munich, despite Kane scoring a stoppage-time equaliser in the second leg at the Allianz Arena to secure a 1-1 draw on the night.

The result ended Bayern’s hopes of reaching the final and denied Kane a chance to face his former North London rivals.

Reflecting on the defeat, Kane admitted Bayern Munich’s Champions League exit “hurts”.

"I don't know, it depends where I am," Kane said. "Right now I am just disappointed.

"It's tough to take right now. Over the two legs we had enough moments to have a different outcome but it didn't go our way.

"Some decisions today didn't go our way and [we] played a lot of good football, but the final ball wasn't there.

"I think it has been a very strong season, but always in the Champions League it will come down to the final margins. We had the dream of winning all the trophies, we are good enough to be able to do that and that is why it hurts."

Looking ahead to the final in Budapest on 30 May, Kane said the final will be closely contested, with both teams having different playing styles but equal strength.

"It is really even," he said. "Two totally different teams in the way they play but two very strong teams. It will be an interesting final.”