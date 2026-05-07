Michael Owen: replacing Mohamed Salah Liverpool’s biggest challenge

An undated picture of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. — Instagram/ mosalah

Former Michael Owen believes Liverpool will need to carry out 'a little bit of surgery' on their squad this summer, with replacing Mohamed Salah emerging as the club’s biggest challenge ahead of the new campaign.

Salah and veteran full-back Andy Robertson are both expected to leave Anfield at the end of the season, while uncertainty also surrounds goalkeeper Alisson Becker amid reports in Italy suggesting he has already agreed personal terms with Juventus.

Speaking to international media, Owen said new manager Arne Slot would have to strengthen several areas of the squad despite heavy spending last summer.

“They are going to have to do only a little bit of surgery on the team; they have spent a fortune [last year],” Owen said.

“I know they recouped a lot of money last year [around £260m] but they spent a lot of it and I doubt they have any left to spend again but they are going to have to replace Salah, that's the first port of call.

“There's no one in the team currently who is like Salah, a right-sided attacker. There are plenty of options going forward but none on the right side.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Curtis Jones continues to attract interest from Inter Milan. Former Italy striker Antonio Cassano believes the Liverpool academy graduate would thrive in Serie A.

“Curtis Jones for Inter? He would be an excellent signing. He's a pacy midfielder. He's a Champions League-oriented player. He'd be better than [Scott] McTominay,” Cassano said.

It is pertinent to mention that Liverpool were also without Salah, Alisson, Alexander Isak and Ibrahima Konate during Wednesday’s training session due to fitness concerns.