Paris Saint-Germain edge Bayern Munich to reach UCL final

Paris St Germain's Desire Doue, Marquinhos, Matvey Safonov and Fabian Ruiz celebrate after reaching the UEFA Champions League final on May 6, 2026. — Reuters

MUNICH: Paris Saint-Germain booked their place in the UEFA Champions League final after a tense 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich here at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, securing a 6-5 aggregate victory over the two legs.

Having edged a thrilling first-leg encounter 5-4 in Paris last week, the French champions held firm in Germany to keep alive their hopes of retaining the European crown.

PSG will now face Arsenal in the final in Budapest on May 30th.

"It's magnificent, two finals," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said after the game. "Now we will go there and try to fetch a second star. I said to the players we are warriors."

PSG’s defence, heavily criticised after conceding four goals in the first leg, responded impressively by limiting Bayern’s dangerous attacking trio of Harry Kane, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise.

"We know how to suffer and we're ready for what we have to face," PSG midfielder Joao Neves said. "We're very proud of how far we've come."

Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring with a first-time strike after excellent work from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, whose driving run and cutback created the opportunity.

The Georgian winger also made history by becoming the first player to register a goal or assist in seven consecutive Champions League knockout matches in a single season.

Bayern pushed relentlessly for a comeback, but PSG goalkeeper Matvei Safonov produced key saves to preserve the lead. Kane eventually scored deep into stoppage time, though it proved only a consolation.

"I understand if they're disappointed," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany told TNT Sports when asked what he said afterwards to his players. "I think we gave everything."