PCB asks ICC to guarantee Pakistani participation at events in India

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has told the International Cricket Council (ICC) to get written assurance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that it would not create bureaucratic hurdles for Pakistani players when it hosts major ICC tournaments over the next few years.

India is scheduled to host the World T20 next year whereas the next 50-over World Cup in 2023 will also be held there.

In an appearance on YouTube channel Cricket Baaz, the PCB CEO admitted that he suspects the Indian authorities may not be so welcoming of Pakistan due to political tensions, which is why he has asked the ICC to intervene and play its role to ensure Pakistani participation in future events.

“We are also looking at the fact that the ICC World Cups are to be hosted in India in 2021 and 2023 and we have already asked the ICC to give us written assurances from BCCI that we will not face any problems getting visas and clearance to play in India,” Wasim said.



“That is why we have asked for the advance assurances. But eventually it is an ICC event and it is their responsibility to ensure we as a full member and signatory of the participants agreement go and play in these ICC events.”



The PCB chief did not seem hopeful regarding a bilateral series with India, saying: “We have a good relationship with the BCCI but we know realistically a bilateral series is not possible in the foreseeable future.”

Wasim also all but confirmed that the World T20 scheduled to be held in Australia this year is unlikely to take place.

“The big question now is when the World T20 is held in 2021 will it be hosted by Australia or India as India has the hosting rights for the already scheduled World T20 Cup in 2021,” he said.

“The way things are, the gap available in 2022 will be used to accommodate the 2020 World T20 if it is not held this year.”

