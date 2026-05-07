Gerard Pique hit with six-match ban after referee confrontation

An unsated picture of former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique. — Instagram/ 3gerardpique

Former Gerard Pique has been handed a six-match suspension by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after an angry confrontation with match officials following FC Andorra’s defeat to Albacete in Spain’s second division.

The RFEF confirmed on Wednesday that Pique, who owns FC Andorra, has also been barred from all official football-related activity for two months as part of the disciplinary action.

The punishment stems from an incident after Andorra’s 1-0 home defeat to Albacete Balompie on Friday, a result that significantly damaged the club’s hopes of reaching the promotion play-offs.

According to reports in Spanish media, referee Alonso de Ena Wolf stated in his match report that Pique approached officials in what was described as a threatening manner while protesting decisions made during the game.

The disciplinary measures were not limited to Pique alone. FC Andorra president Ferran Vilaseca received a four-month suspension, while sporting director Jaume Nogues was also handed a six-match ban and a two-month prohibition from official football duties.

In addition, the RFEF ordered FC Andorra to close its presidential box and VIP sections for the club’s next two home fixtures. The club was also fined 1,500 euros (£1,300).

With only four matches remaining in the season, Andorra sit eight points outside the top six, leaving their promotion ambitions hanging by a thread.

Former Barcelona defender Pique had won La Liga 9 times and the Champions League 3 times in his playing career. He was also an important member of the Spanish team that won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 Euro Cup.