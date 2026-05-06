Emma Raducanu avoids fine despite withdrawal from Italian Open

An udnated picture of British tennis star Emma Raducanu. — Reuters

Emma Raducanu has avoided a £11,000 fine before withdrawing from the Italian Open suddenly on Tuesday after speaking to the media at the tournament.

The British number one had been training in Rome since the weekend and even spoke to the media just half an hour before officially pulling out.

“I feel really good right now in terms of where I am headed. I think I have put a lot of good work in the last three weeks, but it’s relatively early on in my return,” Raducanu told press, despite withdrawing through illness straight after.

“I had six weeks almost of doing nothing just trying to recover from the virus, and it takes a lot out of you physically. I’m feeling in a better place – not 100% – and I feel like I have got a great purpose and a way about how I am approaching things right now.”

After the withdrawal, Emma Raducanu will continue to miss the action following a two-month absence from the WTA Tour after battling a post-viral infection.

Raducanu was defeated by Amanda Anisimova at Indian Wells on March 8 last time out playing competitive tennis.

According to The Times, the former US Open champion could have been fined up to £11,000 if she had missed her mandatory media duty in Rome.

Under WTA regulations, players must complete media duties on site regardless of withdrawal, or risk fines.

It is pertinent to mention that her absence raises doubts about her participation at the French Open, where she may compete unseeded if fit.