Pakistan set multiple records in high-scoring second women’s ODI against Zimbabwe

Pakistan players celebrate during the second women’s ODI against Zimbabwe at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on May 6, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan registered a host of records during a commanding 206-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second women’s ODI, maintaining their unbeaten home record against the African side and securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 344, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 137 in 39 overs, courtesy of an exceptional bowling performance from the national team’s attack.

The emphatic win marked Pakistan’s largest-ever victory in women’s ODIs, surpassing their previous best of 193 runs against the Netherlands in Fatullah in 2011.

Biggest margins of victory (by runs) for Pakistan in Women's ODIs:

206 runs vs Zimbabwe — Karachi, 2026

193 runs vs Netherlands — Fatullah, 2011

168 runs vs Zimbabwe — Karachi, 2026

157 runs vs Ireland — Dublin, 2013

153 runs vs Japan — Amsterdam, 2003

In an important contest ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan delivered a confident batting performance after opting to bat first.

Openers Gull Feroza and Sadaf Shamas dominated from the outset, forging a remarkable 189-run partnership inside 31 overs.

The duo recorded the second-highest opening partnership by a Pakistan pair in ODI history.

The highest opening stand for Pakistan women was set by Sidra Amin and Muneeba Ali during an ODI against Ireland at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, in November 2022.

Both batters scored their maiden ODI centuries, with Feroza also recording the fastest hundred by a Pakistan player in women’s ODIs, reaching the milestone in just 93 balls.

The previous record was held by Sidra Amin, who scored a century off 97 balls against South Africa last year.

Although Zimbabwe eventually broke the opening stand, valuable contributions from Sidra Amin (59 not out off 58 balls), Fatima Sana (25 off 13) and Aliya Riaz (27 off 14) propelled Pakistan to an imposing total.

The total stands as Pakistan’s highest-ever ODI score at home and their highest total in a winning cause.

In reply, Zimbabwe struggled early in the chase and, despite resistance from Kelis Ndhlovu (32), Beloved Biza (29) and Runyararo Pasipanodya (33 not out), were bowled out for 137.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana led the bowling effort with figures of 3 for 15, well supported by Syeda Aroob Shah (2 for 18), Rameen Shamim (2 for 20) and Momina Riasat (2 for 39).

The third and final ODI, a day-night fixture, will be played in Karachi on 9 May.