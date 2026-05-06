New Zealand announce squad for Ireland, England Tests

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (centre) celebrates catching out Kavem Hodge during the Third Test match against West Indies at Bay Oval on December 22, 2025 in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. - AFP

AUCKLAND: New Zealand have unveiled a 19-member squad for their upcoming Test assignments against Ireland and England, with a strengthened pace attack boosted by the return of leading fast bowlers Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke.

The Blackcaps will play a one-off Test against Ireland in late May in Belfast before heading to England for a three-match series in June.

The Canterbury duo of Kyle Jamieson and Will O'Rourke headline a strong group of seamers that also includes Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith and Blair Tickner, all selected for both tours.

Michael Rae and uncapped seamer Kristian Clarke have been named for the Ireland Test only, while Ben Sears is included for both the Ireland match and as travelling reserve for the England series.

Former captain Kane Williamson has been included in the extended squad as he continues to build on his Test tally of 9,461 runs, having last featured in the format against West Indies in December.

Central Districts batter Dean Foxcroft has received his first Test call-up following consistent Plunket Shield performances and encouraging displays on New Zealand’s recent white-ball tour of Bangladesh.

Foxcroft described the selection as a “dream come true”, saying he was “blown away” by the opportunity.

Reigning Sir Richard Hadlee Medal winner Jacob Duffy will miss the tour with full support from New Zealand Cricket as he and his wife await the birth of their first child.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell has opted out of red-ball cricket to prioritise family and white-ball commitments. He remains part of New Zealand’s limited-overs plans.

Daryl Mitchell is expected to be fit after recovering from a calf injury, while Tom Blundell has been named as the sole specialist wicketkeeper, with captain Tom Latham as backup.

Mitchell Santner continues rehabilitation from a shoulder injury and may be considered later in the series depending on recovery.

The return of Jamieson marks his first Test involvement since a back stress fracture in February 2024. Since his comeback, he has featured in limited-overs formats, taking 80 wickets in 19 Tests at an average of 19.

O’Rourke, meanwhile, returns after his own injury layoff and has already impressed at Test level with 39 wickets in 11 matches since debuting in 2024.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said the upcoming schedule offers an exciting opportunity in the World Test Championship cycle.

“To be able to test ourselves against some of the very best Test teams in the world is an exciting challenge and with the added carrot of the fourth edition of the World Test Championship,” he said.

“I know it’s something the players and staff alike have been looking forward to for some time and we’re determined to meet the opportunity head on,” he added.

BLACKCAPS Test squad

Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae (Ireland only), Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears (Ireland Test and travelling reserve for England), Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, Will Young (Ireland only) and Kristian Clarke (Ireland only).

Tour schedule