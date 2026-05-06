Khamzat Chimaev says he loves Sean Strickland because ‘UFC pay good for him’

Khamzat Chimaev during weigh ins for UFC 319 at Radius Chicago in Chicago on August 15, 2025. — Reuters

Khamzat Chimaev has appreciated Sean Strickland for what he has done to sell their upcoming middleweight title fight at UFC 328 this weekend at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

This will be undefeated Chimaev’s first title defence, who is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319 in August 2025 at the United Center.

On the other hand, Strickland defeated Anthony Hernandez via knockout in the third round at UFC Houston in February.

Chimaev shared that surprising outlook during a quick media talk on Tuesday.

“I love him,” Chimaev said of Strickland with a smile. “They pay good for him, so that’s the important thing. I never made that much money before. That’s good.”

A lot of attention has been given to Sean Strickland’s comments that he’d wait in the hotel lobby for Khamzat Chimaev and shoot anyone who approached him the wrong way. Cancelling faceoffs because of the possibility of violence has also been discussed.

However, “Borz” shrugged off that talk.

“Let him come,” he said.

“I think they took him to some other hotel. I don’t know. I tried to find the guy, and that’s not so much personal. The guy just talks too much … I don’t think it’s possible because they don’t let me see this guy. So, I don’t know where he is. I’ve been here for three days in the lobby, and the guy said he’s gonna shoot me. So let’s go. Do that. I will be happy to die.

“[The increased security] is not for me. It’s for his safety.”