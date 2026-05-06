Paul Pierce shares thoughts on Luka Doncic's return vs Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center on Apr 2, 2026. — Reuters

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce believes it will not be easy for Luka Doncic to make a comeback in the Los Angeles Lakers playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With the Lakers trailing by 1-0 already in the series after a 108-90 loss in Game 1, the focus of the basketball world has shifted to whether Doncic can return and change the series.

Meanwhile, Pierce does not believe it will be that easy for Doncic to make a comeback and change the result.

Pierce said that the matchup will be a main issue, facing a physical and aggressive OKC defence is not an easy ask for any player, especially one coming off injury.

"You can't just get off the couch and play OKC," he said on the No Fouls Give podcast.

"Like, people just think Luka back out there, the Luka you going to see next game he plays not going to be the same Luka... I don't want to see Lu Dort guarding Luka Doncic. Coming off injury, I don't want to see that. I don't want to see somebody switch off on to Luka coming off injury on OKC."

"I wish it was a different team, I wish it was Denver, I wish it was somebody, anybody else but OKC. I'm thinking about if I'm injured right now and my first game in the middle of a playoff thirsty hungry hyena team, All-Time defensive back to back MVP, and I got to step into it, man, I wouldn't be surprised he just go 5 for 28."

Oklahoma City is the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and went 4-0 against the Lakers this season. Doncic was injured in a 139-96 blowout loss to the Thunder on April 2.