Yankees to honour late broadcaster John Sterling

An undated photo of Longtime Yankee announcer John Sterling. — Reuters

The New York Yankees will pay tribute to longtime radio announcer John Sterling, who passed away on Monday at the age of 87, with a patch on their uniforms for the rest of the season.

The Yankees will continue to wear caps with the initials "JS" on the back until May 17. The MLS side will switch to the patch to honour Sterling on May 18, when the Yankees' next homestand begins.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone approves of the tribute.

"I think it's appropriate, certainly," Boone told the New York Times after the Yanks defeated the Texas Rangers 7-4. "(I'm) glad we'll be able to honor his legacy throughout the rest of the season."

The patch will show John Sterling's name, as well as a microphone with the Yankee logo on a pinstriped background.

According to the Times report, Sterling died from complications of heart failure on Monday. The legend was paid a tribute before Monday's game with a ceremony that included a moment of silence and a video of some of Sterling's most iconic radio calls.

Following the game, Sterling's signature call of "Thuuuuuuuuuuh Yankees WIN!" was played over the PA system at Yankee Stadium, followed by Frank Sinatra's "Theme from New York, New York."

Count Jazz Chisholm Jr. among those who feel the patch is a good way to honour Sterling this season.

"He was here for a long time," said Chisholm. "He represented the Yankees well. We all, in our childhood, have that John Sterling call rising in our ears. I think it's pretty cool that we, as a team and organization, get to recognize him for all the great things that he's done here."