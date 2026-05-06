Shoriful Islam salutes Babar Azam during training ahead of first Test

The collage of photos shows Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam (left) and Pakistan batter Babar Azam during the training session at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on May 6, 2026. — X

MIRPUR: Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam was seen saluting Pakistan star batter Babar Azam during a training session on Wednesday, ahead of the first Test scheduled for Friday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Images of the moment have gone viral on social media, showing Shoriful acknowledging Babar as the Pakistan batter arrived for a practice session on the third day of training at the venue.

The gesture is being viewed in the context of Shoriful’s previous association with Peshawar Zalmi, where he featured alongside fellow Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana during the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 24-year-old played five matches for Zalmi, claiming two wickets, before returning to Bangladesh duty for their white-ball series against New Zealand.

Both Shoriful and Rana are now part of Bangladesh’s squad for the upcoming red-ball series against Pakistan. The second and final Test will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from 16 to 20 May.

Pakistan will be led by experienced top-order batter Shan Masood, with the squad featuring several uncapped players including Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori.

In PSL action, Peshawar Zalmi recently defeated Hyderabad Kingsmen in a low-scoring final at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday to secure their second title, while it marked Babar Azam’s first trophy as captain.

Batting first, Kingsmen were bowled out for 129 in 18 overs, with Saim Ayub top-scoring with a fighting 54 off 50 balls. However, the rest of the batting order failed to build substantial partnerships.

In reply, Zalmi were under early pressure at 40 for 4 before Aaron Hardie and Abdul Samad revived the innings with an 85-run partnership.

Samad scored 48 off 34 balls, while Hardie remained unbeaten on 56 off 39 deliveries to guide Zalmi to victory with 28 balls remaining and five wickets in hand.