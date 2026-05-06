FIFA extends Gianluca Prestianni's ban worldwide

Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni reacts in a UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on January 28, 2026. — Reuters

Argentina winger Gianluca Prestianni’s six-game suspension for homophobic conduct was extended by FIFA to have a worldwide effect on Wednesday, and he is facing the prospect of missing his country’s opening World Cup matches.

The ban was imposed on the Benfica player by UEFA after accusations he directed a slur at Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr during February’s Champions League playoff match, which the Spanish giants won by 1-0.

The first leg was suspended for 11 minutes shortly after Vinicius gave Real the lead early in the second half.

Television footage showed Prestianni covering his mouth with his shirt repeatedly before making comments that Vinicius and nearby teammates interpreted as a racial slur against the 25-year-old.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the six-match ban imposed by UEFA on SL Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni to have worldwide effect," a FIFA spokesperson told Reuters.

"The sanction has been extended in accordance with article 70 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code."

Gianluca Prestianni would miss Argentina’s first two World Cup matches due to the worldwide extension, which was requested by UEFA, if he is selected in the final squad.

Because of the ban, the Argentinian cannot participate in UEFA club competition matches or competitive international matches, but he can play friendlies or domestic league games.

UEFA originally handed the six-match ban for discriminatory conduct, with three matches suspended for a probationary period. Prestianni had already served a one-match provisional suspension when he missed the second leg against Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old does not have much international experience; however, he appeared as a late substitute for Argentina in a November friendly against Angola.

Argentina will kick off their World Cup campaign on June 16 against Algeria before taking on Austria and Jordan in Group J.