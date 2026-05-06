Netherlands name squad for debut ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Babette de Leede (left) of the Netherlands and Silver Siegers celebrate the wicket of Ella Claridge (not pictured) during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier Super Six match against the USA at Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Kathmandu, Nepal, on January 28, 2026. — ICC

AMSTELVEEN: The Netherlands have announced a strong squad for their maiden appearance at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, set to be held in England and Wales from June 12 till July 5.

The Dutch side secured historic qualification for the global tournament after winning all three of their Super Six matches in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, marking a significant milestone for women’s cricket in the country.

Captain Babette de Leede expressed her excitement ahead of the team’s first outing on the world stage and is hopeful of strong support from fans.

"We are super excited for our first ever appearance in the ICC T20 World Cup. It will be a great opportunity to compete with the best teams in the world, and to show the talent that we have in the Netherlands on the big stage," she said.

"Because the T20 World Cup is played close to our home, in England, we expect a big orange crowd and a lot of support.

"It will be an experience of a lifetime, not just for us as a team, but also for our families, friends, and everyone who has Dutch women’s cricket at heart.”

Head coach Neil MacRae highlighted the balance within the squad, emphasising a blend of youth and experience built on consistent performances in recent tournaments.

“The Netherlands have selected a World Cup Squad which blends youth and experience in a squad which has performed consistently well during ICC World Cup Qualifying Tournaments and the ICC Emerging Nations Tournament in the past twelve months." said the Netherlands head coach Neil MacRae.

"The players are looking forward to an exciting group and the opportunity to compete with the top ICC nations.”

The Netherlands will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on June 14 and are placed in Group A alongside Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and South Africa.

In preparation for the tournament, the Dutch side will feature in a tri-series involving Bangladesh and Scotland, starting on May 28.

Squad: Babette de Leede (c), Caroline de Lange, Frédérique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Myrthe van den Raad, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Rosalie Lawrence, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers and Sterre Kalis.

Netherland's Women's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: