Feroza, Shamas record second-highest ODI opening stand for Pakistan Women

Pakistan women batters Sadaf Shamas (left) and Gull Feroza during the second ODI against Zimbabwe at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on May 6, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan openers Gull Feroza and Sadaf Shamas scripted history for the national team by registering the second-highest opening partnership in the second match of the home series against Zimbabwe here on Wednesday at National Bank Stadium.

Batting first, Pakistan made a dominant start as Feroza and Shamas wreaked havoc with an exceptional batting approach from the outset scoring runs to take the team total to a mammoth mark in match today.

Both duo sailed past the 150-run mark with Gull Feroza raising her bat for her maiden ODI century while Shamas neared yet another ton in the fifty-over format of the game today.

However, the 189-run partnership was broken as Lindokuhle Mabhero struck to dismiss Gull Feroza after she played a fighting knock of 100 off 95 deliveries, featuring 13 fours and scripting history for Pakistan women by registering second-highest opening stand today match.

Highest partnerships for Pakistan Women in WODIs

Sidra Amin, Muneeba Ali — 221 — vs Ireland Women, November 4, 2022

Sadaf Shamas, Gull Feroza — 189 — vs Zimbabwe Women, May 6, 2026

Sadaf Shamas, Gull Feroza — 162 — vs Zimbabwe Women, May 4, 2026

Sidra Amin, Muneeba Ali — 158 — vs Sri Lanka Women, June 3, 2022

Sidra Amin, Muneeba Ali — 110 — vs New Zealand Women, December 12, 2023

The highest opening stand for Pakistan women was set by Sidra Amin and Muneeba Ali during their ODI match against Ireland women at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in November 2022 match record.

In that match, Pakistan batted first and scored mammoth 335-3 in their 50 overs with Amin standing tall after a swashbuckling knock of 176 off 151 deliveries, including 20 fours and one six runs match.

Muneeba also played an exceptional knock of 107 off 114 deliveries, chipping in 10 fours and two sixes.

In reply, Ireland were bowled out for 207 in 49.3 overs, with Pakistan winning by 128 runs.