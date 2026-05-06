Former champion predicts knockout in Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois

Fabio Wardley (left), Daniel Dubois (right) and promoter Frank Warren pose during the press conference at The Dutch Hall in London on February 25, 2026. — Reuters

Former heavyweight champion David Haye has predicted a knockout in the championship fight between Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley.

Dubois and Wardley are ready to go head-to-head in an all-British showdown in Manchester on Saturday night.

This will be Wardley’s first title defence. He became the WBO interim champion by defeating Joseph Parker by knockout in the 11th round. He was then promoted to full champion status just days later, following Oleksandr Usyk's relinquishment of his coveted prize.

Meanwhile, Dubois, who was at his peak in 2024, when he secured victories over the likes of Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua, all by stoppage, is on a bit of a redemption mission after being stopped last time out by Usyk.

Former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion Haye believes Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois is one of the best fights that can be made in the heavyweight division.

While speaking to Mirror Fighting, Haye also added that the bout will end in a knockout.

"Both styles are very fan-friendly. No one's looking at nicking around. They're not those type of fighters. They're the fighters who, you know, fight with their heart on their sleeve and just, you know, go out guns blazing," Haye said.

"So I think it's one of the best fights that can be made in the heavyweight division in terms of you know what both fighters bring to the table and both of the styles, I think are going to mesh well. It's going to be a knockout. I don't see this fight going to points. You know, I very very very much doubt this fight hears the final bell. I'm really excited about it."