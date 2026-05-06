'Who are you to decide?' Pakistan bowler slams Rizwan over ‘not deserving’ Kingsmen remark

RawalPindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan is pictured during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on April 4, 2026. — PSL

Pakistan leg-spinner Usama Mir, who previously represented Lahore Qalandars, has strongly criticised comments made by RawalPindiz skipper Mohammad Rizwan, after the latter suggested that Hyderabad Kingsmen “didn’t deserve” their place in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 playoffs.

Rizwan’s remarks came in the aftermath of a difficult campaign for his side, who managed just one win in 10 matches, including a heavy defeat to the Kingsmen in their final league-stage fixture.

Speaking during the post-match media conference after his side’s recent fixture, the wicketkeeper batter reflected on the emotions surrounding the qualification scenarios.

He admitted that his comments during the strategic timeout were made in the heat of the moment, adding that he later recognised they may have been inappropriate.

“At the start, I wished that Lahore would qualify; there’s a special affection for them, that’s a different matter. During the strategic timeout, I told Usman Khawaja that, considering how Hyderabad played their last match, they don’t deserve it. This could be my wrong thinking as well and I apologize for it,” he said.

“We feel bad for Lahore, but we couldn’t do anything,” he added.

Hyderabad Kingsmen sealed their playoff qualification in dominant fashion, defeating Rizwan’s side by 108 runs in a must-win encounter. Batting first, the Kingsmen posted an imposing 244-6 before bowling out RawalPindiz for just 136.

The result left Hyderabad level on points with Lahore Qalandars, but they advanced to the playoffs on superior net run-rate, securing the final qualification spot.

Reacting to Rizwan’s comments in a recent interview with a local sports platform, Usama Mir expressed strong disappointment over the tone of the remarks, questioning the authority of such judgments given inconsistent performances on the field.

"I was extremely disappointed by his press conference. They themselves haven’t played good cricket, yet they are saying others do not deserve it. I was shocked. Did you deserve it? Who are you to decide that?" Mir questioned.

He further highlighted what he described as a contradiction between performances and public statements.

"You go into a press conference and say that team did not deserve it because they got all out for 80. Your own team has been getting bowled out for around 100 throughout the tournament. What kind of remarks are these? First, you played terrible cricket, and then you conduct a press conference as if you have achieved something extraordinary," he stated.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Kingsmen’s PSL campaign ended in disappointment as they failed to secure the title in their debut season. They lost the final against Peshawar Zalmi in a low-scoring contest at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

After being put in to bat, Kingsmen were restricted to 129 all out in 18 overs. Despite a fighting half-century from Saim Ayub, who scored 54 off 50 balls, the rest of the batting line-up failed to build partnerships.

In reply, Zalmi found themselves under early pressure at 40-4 before Aaron Hardie and Abdul Samad revived the chase with an 85-run partnership.

Samad made 48 off 34 balls, while Hardie remained unbeaten on 56 off 39 deliveries to guide Zalmi to victory with 28 balls remaining and five wickets in hand.