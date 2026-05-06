Gianni Infantino defends FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket prices amid criticism

An undated picture of FIFA president Gianni Infantino. — Instagram/gianni_infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has defended the pricing structure for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, arguing that high ticket costs reflect market demand and the realities of resale laws in the United States.

FIFA has come under intense criticism from supporter groups, including Football Supporters Europe (FSE), which has labelled the pricing model “extortionate” and a “monumental betrayal”.

The group has also filed a complaint with the European Commission over what it describes as excessive ticket prices for the tournament.

Controversy intensified after FIFA’s official resale platform listed tickets for the 19 July final in New York for more than $2 million each.

Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, Infantino sought to clarify the situation.

“If some people put on the resale market, some tickets for the final at $2 million, number one, it doesn’t mean that the tickets cost $2 million,” Infantino said.

“And number two, it doesn’t mean that somebody will buy these tickets,” Infantino said. “And if somebody buys a ticket for the final for $2 million, I will personally bring him a hot dog and a Coke to make sure that he has a great experience.”

Infantino acknowledged that face-value prices have risen sharply compared to the 2022 tournament in Qatar, where the most expensive final ticket was around $1,600. For 2026, the equivalent ticket is priced at approximately $11,000.

“We have to look at the market, we are in the market in which entertainment is the most developed in the world. So we have to apply market rates,” Infantino said.

“In the USA, it is permitted to resell tickets as well. So if you were to sell tickets at a price which is too low, these tickets will be resold at a much higher price.

Infantino noted that FIFA had received more than 500 million ticket requests for 2026, far exceeding demand for previous tournaments. He added that 25 per cent of group-stage tickets are priced below $300.

“You cannot go to watch a college game in the US, not even speaking about a top professional game of a certain level, for less than $300,” Infantino said. “And this is the World Cup.”