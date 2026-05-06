Phil Simmons urges Bangladesh to make 'new history' against Pakistan

Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons is interviewed ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group match against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 27, 2025 in Rawalpindi. — ICC

MIRPUR: Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons has reflected on his side’s previous success against Pakistan national cricket team while firmly shifting focus towards the upcoming challenge, as both sides prepare for a two-match Test series starting from 8 May.

During a pre-match media conference, the former West Indies cricketer acknowledged the significance of Bangladesh’s historic Test series win over Pakistan in 2024 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

However, he stressed that past results would hold no relevance in the current context as both teams embark on a fresh contest in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

“That is history now,” Simmons said.

He further emphasised that the Bangladesh camp is focused on building progress by continuing to evolve as a side, rather than dwelling on past achievements.

According to him, mental reset and adaptability will be key as his team prepares for the new assignment.

“We want to make new history. It doesn’t matter what happened then. Yes, you keep it in your mind because it gives you a boost, but this is a new game and a new place,” he said. “We are in Bangladesh now, not Pakistan. We have to put those things behind us and focus on Friday.”

The Bangladesh camp believes the transition back to the longer format will not pose major difficulties, given that several players have recently featured in domestic red-ball competitions.

Simmons noted that switching formats is as much a mental adjustment as it is a technical one, particularly for players who have been focused on red-ball cricket over the past few months. He added that this should make the adaptation smoother rather than challenging.

“It is more of a mental shift. At the same time, quite a few players here have not played white-ball cricket recently. They have been working with the red ball for the last couple of months, so I think it will be an easier shift than you think,” Simmons explained.

He also dismissed suggestions of external pressure on the squad despite their previous win over Pakistan in 2024, insisting the team environment remains stable and focused.

“I think 95% of the expectations are outside the dressing room. You and the public have more expectations than we do. We prepare and look forward to playing; expectations from the last series do not help us. We try to keep that outside the dressing room,” he concluded.

Bangladesh are entering their second series of the ongoing WTC 2025–27 cycle. They currently sit eighth in the table after losing their previous two-match series against Sri Lanka 1–0 in June 2025.

Meanwhile, Pakistan national cricket team are placed fifth on the table after drawing their two-match series against South Africa 1–1 in October last year, earning 12 points with a 50 per cent points percentage.

The first Test will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium from 8–12 May, while the second Test is scheduled at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from 16–20 May.

Pakistan will be led by experienced top-order batter Shan Masood, with the squad also featuring five uncapped players as both teams aim to strengthen their positions in the World Test Championship standings.