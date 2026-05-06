Aryna Sabalenka French Open boycott threat sparks PTPA warning over Tennis governance

An undated picture of leading player on the women’s tour Aryna Sabalenka. — Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka’s threat to boycott the French Open over an ongoing prize money dispute has reignited debate over financial distribution in tennis, prompting a strong response from the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), which says the issue reflects deeper structural problems in the sport’s governance.

Sabalenka, a leading player on the women’s tour, has criticised the French Open’s prize money model, which remains lower than that of the Australian Open, US Open and Wimbledon, despite a reported increase for the 2026 edition.

Her suggestion of a possible boycott has added fresh pressure on organisers.

The PTPA has backed the players, saying it ‘fully supports’ their call for a fairer share of revenues generated by Grand Slam tournaments.

"We commend and fully support the players for stepping up and fighting for what they deserve: a fair share of the revenues they help create," the PTPA advocacy group said..

"There are deep structural changes desperately needed in tennis."

It argues that the current system is unsustainable and leaves players trapped in recurring disputes over pay rather than achieving long-term reform.

The organisation also claims tennis is being held back by outdated governance structures that prevent meaningful change, warning that without reform, tensions over prize money and representation will continue to resurface each season.

French Open organisers have previously defended their approach, highlighting increases aimed at supporting lower-ranked players in qualifying and early rounds, where many face significant financial pressures.

The wider dispute has once again brought attention to long-standing concerns among players over welfare, representation and decision-making power in the sport.