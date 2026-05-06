Neymar apologises after training ground clash with Robinho Jr

An nndated picture of Santos forward Neymar Jr.. — Instagram/ santosfc

Neymar has apologised over a training ground incident with Santos teammate Robinho Junior after reports of a physical confrontation triggered an internal investigation at the Brazilian club.

The forward, who scored in a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Recoleta on Tuesday, said after the match that he had already spoken to the teenager and his family, admitting he “lost his head” but insisting the issue was resolved within the squad.

The incident allegedly took place during Sunday training when Robinho Jr, 18, dribbled past Neymar, prompting a clash.

The youngster reported claims of being insulted, tripped and slapped, leading Santos to open an inquiry into the matter.

Neymar publicly apologised for overreacting in a training-ground clash with Robinho Jr., saying both players made mistakes and the issue has already been resolved within the squad.

"If they [Robinho Jr's entourage] want an apology to the press, here it is," Neymar told reporters after Tuesday's game.

"I'd already apologised to him [Robinho Jr.] and his family. I did overreact, yes, in the way I reacted; it could have been different, but I ended up losing my head.

"Everyone makes mistakes; it was my mistake, his mistake, I made a slightly bigger mistake. We got together again on Monday, I apologised in front of the whole group, I spoke to everyone, he apologised too, we thought it was sorted."

Robinho Jr, son of former Brazil international Robinho, later said he acted in anger when reporting the episode but confirmed he has accepted Neymar’s apology and that the situation has been settled between them.

Neymar argued the situation had been blown out of proportion due to his profile, saying such altercations can occur in training.