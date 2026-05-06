Lionel Messi hails Franco Colapinto as ‘truly amazing’ at Miami GP

An undated picture of Argentine football star Lionel Messi and Franco Colapinto. — Instagram/ francolapinto

Lionel Messi has hailed fellow Argentine Franco Colapinto as ‘truly amazing’ after the pair met during the Miami Grand Prix weekend, marking a memorable moment between two of Argentina’s most recognisable sporting figures.

Colapinto, who has rapidly risen as a new national star in Formula 1, made the most of his time in the United States by first visiting Messi at Inter Miami’s training ground before the race.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner later attended the Miami Grand Prix in person, where the two spent further time together.

Reflecting on their meeting, Messi shared that he had no prior contact with Colapinto but finally met him through mutual friends, praising the young driver after their first face-to-face encounter at training.

"The truth is, I'd never had any contact with him. He did give me a helmet, and he was also eager to meet me someday," Messi said.

"We have mutual acquaintances, and the other day it finally happened; he was able to stop by training and we met. He's truly amazing."

When asked if he had any advice for the 22-year-old, Messi said: "I think he has to live his own story."

"And be prepared for a lot of things, because when you're in the public eye, things come at you from all sides, the good and the bad, and especially in the bad times, he needs support, with those close to him, his family, his circle, because in the end, that's what helps him get through difficult times."

Colapinto, who finished seventh in Miami, his best Formula 1 result so far, scoring six points for Alpine, described the experience as unforgettable.

Alpine has enjoyed a strong start to its 2026 campaign and currently sits fifth in the constructors’ standings behind Red Bull.