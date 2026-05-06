Shaheen Afridi stresses consistency as key to WTC 2025-27 final berth

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi speaks during a media conference in Mirpur ahead of a training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on May 6, 2026. - Reporter

MIRPUR: Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has insisted that his side are ready for a gruelling Test campaign, vowing to maintain consistency and adapt to challenging conditions as they target a place in the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 final.

Speaking during a media conference, the 26-year-old fast bowler spoke openly about the team’s mindset and preparations ahead of their forthcoming Test assignments, underlining the importance of long-term planning and high standards.

“We are looking forward to the challenge of the Test series. Tests are very important for us, and this is a long Test season for us — perhaps for the first time like this. We are fully prepared and ready to give our best,” Afridi said.

He went on to explain that while home teams naturally enjoy an advantage, success in Test cricket ultimately hinges on how well a side prepares and executes its plans.

“We hope the conditions will be good for us and we will play excellent cricket. Every team is strong in its home conditions, but what matters most is how well you prepare and execute,” he added.

The ODI captain also made clear that Pakistan’s ambitions stretch far beyond the immediate Test series. He stressed that consistency and strategic focus will be vital if the team is to reach the World Test Championship final.

“We are not only focused on this Test series but also on the ICC World Test Championship. Our target is to reach the final, and for that we must play our best cricket consistently,” Shaheen Afridi stated.

Turning his attention to the upcoming challenge against Bangladesh, Afridi acknowledged the opposition’s proficiency on spin-friendly pitches but expressed confidence in Pakistan’s ability to cope on any surface.

“Bangladesh have previously done well on spin-friendly tracks, and every team uses home advantage. We have prepared accordingly — both for spin conditions and for a green wicket — and we are ready for every challenge,” he concluded.

For the unversed, the first Test will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium from 8 to 12 May, while the second is scheduled at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from 16 to 20 May.

Experienced top-order batter Shan Masood will captain the Pakistan side, which includes five uncapped players: Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori.

Pakistan Squad for Bangladesh series:

Shan Masood (c), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.