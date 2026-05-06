After England, Sri Lanka confirm Pakistan ODI tri-series participation

The collage of photos shows Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (left), England's Harry Brook (centre) and Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka. — AFP

LAHORE: A tri-nation One-day International (ODI) series is set to be held in October-November this year, as Pakistan gears up to host the upcoming assignment featuring England and Sri Lanka, sources told Geo Super on Wednesday.

Sources further revealed that Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed its participation in the series during its tour of Pakistan. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has also already agreed to feature in the tri-nation event.

The schedule for the ODI series is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

In addition to the ODI competition, the Sri Lanka team is likely to play a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series during the tour prior to the tri-nation tournament.

According to the Future Tours Programme (FTP), Sri Lanka are set to tour Pakistan, where they will play three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and a two-match Test series, which forms part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27.

The three T20Is are expected to be held in October ahead of the tri-series, while the two-match Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is likely to take place in November.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan featured in two T20I tri-series last year. The first, hosted by the Emirates Cricket Board, included Afghanistan and the UAE, while the second saw Pakistan host Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan emerged victorious in both competitions, defeating Afghanistan in the final of the UAE-hosted series on 29 August 2025, and overcoming Sri Lanka on home soil to clinch the second tri-series in Rawalpindi on 29 November.

Meanwhile, the Men in Green are set to face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27.

The first Test will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium from 8 to 12 May, while the second is scheduled at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from 16 to 20 May.

Experienced top-order batter Shan Masood will captain the Pakistan side, which includes five uncapped players: Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori.