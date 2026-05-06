Former Pittsburgh Pirates star and coach Bob Skinner dies aged 94

An undated picture of former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bob Skinner. — MLB

Bob Skinner, the former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder, coach and Major League Baseball manager, has died at the age of 94 in the San Diego area, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Nicknamed “Sleepy” during his playing career, Skinner spent the bulk of his 12-year major league tenure with the Pirates after making his debut in 1954.

We are saddened to relay the news of the passing of former Pirates outfielder and coach Bob Skinner. Skinner was a member of the 1960 World Series Championship Pirates and a coach on the 1979 World Series Championship team. He made his Major League debut with the Bucs in 1954 and… pic.twitter.com/xOfl4ZYKTV — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 5, 2026

He played nine seasons in Pittsburgh, earning selection to three All-Star Games and helping the franchise secure the 1960 World Series title.

With his passing, Vernon Law, aged 96, becomes the last surviving member of that championship team.

In a statement, the Pirates paid tribute to Skinner’s long association with the organisation, highlighting his contributions both on the field and in coaching roles, including his involvement in the club’s 1979 World Series-winning season.

“As a member of the 1960 World Series championship team, Bob was an important part of one of the most beloved teams in our storied history and helped deliver a moment that will forever be woven into the fabric of our city,” said Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting.

He later served two separate spells as a Pittsburgh coach spanning more than a decade.

Following his retirement as a player in 1966, Skinner transitioned into coaching and management.

He worked with the Philadelphia Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate before taking over as Phillies manager in 1968.

His coaching and managerial career also included spells with the San Diego Padres, California Angels and Atlanta Braves, alongside a brief stint as interim manager in San Diego.

Over his playing career, Skinner featured in 1,381 games, batting .277 with 103 home runs and 531 runs batted in for the Pirates, Cincinnati Reds and St Louis Cardinals.

Skinner is survived by his son, Joel Skinner, a former Major League catcher and long-time coach.