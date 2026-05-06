Joe Cordina to challenge Abdullah Mason for WBO lightweight title

An undated picture of former super-featherweight world champion Joe Cordina. — Instagram/ joecordina_91

CLEVELAND: Former super-featherweight world champion Joe Cordina is set to challenge Abdullah Mason for the American’s WBO lightweight title on Saturday, 4 July here at the CSU Wolstein Centre.

Cordina, 34, suffered the only defeat of his 19-fight professional career in May 2024 when he lost his IBF 130lb world title to Anthony Cacace.

Since then, the Cardiff boxer has rebuilt his momentum, beating Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz to claim the vacant WBO global lightweight title before defeating Gabriel Flores Jr on points in California in December 2025.

He now steps into a hostile environment against Mason, who captured the belt in an epic clash with Sam Noakes in November 2025 and will enjoy home advantage for his first defence.

Cordina expressed confidence ahead of the fight, saying it is a tough challenge but he believes he will beat Mason despite Mason’s strong reputation.

"This is a massive test for me, but this it's one that I'm more than capable of coming through with flying colours. Abdullah Mason is a very good fighter, and he's going to do big things in boxing, but I'm going to mess up the homecoming,” Cordina said.

"I'm looking to come over, rip the title away from him, and take it back to the U.K. It's a massive fight for boxing, and I'm looking to become a three-time, two-weight world champion."

Cordina, an Olympic-level amateur and former Team GB standout alongside Anthony Joshua, previously became Wales’ 13th world champion in 2022 when he stopped Kenichi Ogawa.

He later regained the IBF belt against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimimov after injury-related disruption, before losing to Cacace in 2024.