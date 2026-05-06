Arsenal edge Atletico Madrid to reach UEFA Champions League final

Arsenal players celebrate after reaching the UEFA Champions League final against Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League on May 5, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Arsenal booked their place in the UEFA Champions League final for only the second time in their history with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid, sealing a 2-1 aggregate win in semi-final here at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Captain Bukayo Saka proved decisive, tapping in just before half-time after Jan Oblak parried Leandro Trossard’s effort.

The goal settled a tense contest in north London, where the hosts recorded their ninth clean sheet of the campaign.

Saka says Arsenal handled the pressure well, got a bit of luck, and that helped them reach the final.

"It was a high-pressure game. It meant a lot to both sides. We managed it well," Saka said. "Sometimes it bounces for you and sometimes it doesn't but it fell for me and we're in the final now."

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal will now face either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich in Budapest on 30 May.

Their only previous final appearance came in 2006, when they were beaten by Barcelona.

Over the two legs, Arsenal edged a disciplined Atletico side, successfully containing attacking threats such as Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez.

Declan Rice praised the team’s composure, saying, “Once we went ahead, I felt we had control. There’s something special building here.”

Atletico pressed after the break, but Arsenal’s defence stood firm, with Gabriel producing a crucial intervention to deny Giuliano Simeone.

Late chances went begging for both sides, reflecting the scrappy nature of the tie.

While not a classic, Arsenal will not mind. Their season, once in doubt, is now gathering momentum, with both domestic and European glory firmly within reach.