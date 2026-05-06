Emma Raducanu pulls out of Italian Open amid lingering illness

An undated picture of 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu. — Reuters

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Italian Open after ongoing post-viral illness delayed her return to the WTA Tour.

The British number one had been training in Rome since the weekend and even spoke to the media shortly before officially pulling out.

Under WTA regulations, players must complete media duties on site regardless of withdrawal, or risk fines.

Despite her preparations, Raducanu insisted she is not yet fully fit and is prioritising a complete recovery.

"I feel really good right now in terms of where I am headed," Raducanu told.

"I think I have put a lot of good work in the last three weeks, but it's relatively early on in my return.

The 23-year-old has not competed since March and has missed several tournaments due to lingering symptoms.

"I had six weeks almost of doing nothing just trying to recover from the virus, and it takes a lot out of you physically,” she added.

"I'm feeling in a better place - not 100% - and I feel like I have got a great purpose and a way about how I am approaching things right now."

Raducanu added that returning on clay presents additional challenges.

"Coming on to the clay courts is much more physically demanding than potentially other surfaces but I want to come back 100% ready," Raducanu said.

It is pertinent to mention that her absence raises doubts about her participation at French Open, where she may compete unseeded if fit.