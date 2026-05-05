Luka Doncic to not play before Game 5 against Thunder: report

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic dribbles the ball down court during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Mar 25, 2026. — Reuters

Luka Doncic was back to taking jump shots, with Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick downplaying what the on-court activity means for his star's availability in the Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Tuesday marked 33 days since Doncic went down with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and his return is not expected for at least one more week. The Lakers' second-round series against the defending NBA champions calls for games every other day through Game 5.

ESPN reported Doncic is not expected to play before Game 5 (Wednesday, May 13) in Oklahoma City.

"No update," Redick said of any adjustment to the Lakers' availability report on Doncic.

Doncic officially has been listed as out for Game 1 on Tuesday.

ESPN reported Doncic was "nowhere near" playing in a game despite reports he could begin playing 5-on-5 later this week to test his hamstring injury. Due to the risk of re-injury, the Lakers are expected to err on the side of caution while bringing Doncic back. Even if he returns in the series, he is expected to be on a minutes restriction.

"I don't have any updates on Luka," Redick reiterated when asked for more clarity.

Despite playing without Doncic, who averaged 33.5 points per game in the regular season, the fourth-seeded Lakers (53-29) defeated the fifth-seeded Houston Rockets 4-2 in their first-round series.

Oklahoma City is the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and went 4-0 against the Lakers this season. Doncic was injured in a 139-96 blowout loss to the Thunder on April 2.