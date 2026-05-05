Luis Enrique says PSG 'not here to defend' against Bayern Munich

PSG coach Luis Enrique looks on during their Ligue 1 match against Toulouse at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 3, 2026. — Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique said his side's one-goal first leg lead meant "nothing" ahead of Wednesday's second Champions League semi-final at Bayern Munich.

Defending champions PSG won 5-4 in an astonishing opening leg, having conceded first and at one point held a 5-2 advantage.

The match was the highest scoring Champions League semi-final in history and Luis Enrique expected more of the same on Wednesday.

"It's nothing," the Spaniard said of PSG's narrow lead.

"It's just one goal. We are ready. We know Bayern Munich can get back into the match and we can also score goals.

"And we are certainly not here to defend. We're trying to win the game."

PSG are competing in their fifth semi-final in the past seven seasons -- and the third straight under Luis Enrique.

The coach said Bayern were the "strongest team we have faced" this season, but promised the French giants would be "loyal to who we are".

"I can't say Wednesday will be different based on what we saw in the first leg. I don't think either team will just accept that the other is better," said the Spaniard.

"Our mentality is to win every game. We don't need to play for a particular result because we have to win."

Luis Enrique called the opening match the best he had been involved in as a coach, but admitted he had little fun on the sidelines.

"As a top-level coach, it was very difficult to enjoy," he added.

PSG midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery said the players had as much fun as the supporters in the opening leg in Paris and expected "the same thing" in Munich.

"It was a crazy game for us. We play football to be involved in these sorts of games. It was one of the best matches the Champions League has seen," the French player said.

"The intensity, the commitment, the goals, it was simply exceptional. And we're expecting the same thing on Wednesday."

PSG return to Munich's Allianz Arena, where they won last year's final, for the first time.

Luis Enrique, who has fond memories of the stadium after eliminating Bayern on the way to winning the 2015 Champions League title with Barcelona, said returning to Munich reminded him of what PSG had achieved.

"Coming back here will always be a real pleasure because we remember what we achieved last year."