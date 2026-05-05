Aryna Sabalenka threatens to boycott French Open over prize money dispute

Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her match against Coco Gauff in the final of the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on March 28, 2026. — Reuters

Women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka on Tuesday threatened to boycott the French Open if the prize money at the claycourt Grand Slam is not increased.

The Belarusian's threat came amid disagreement between the tournament’s organisers and players over prize money distribution.

It is pertinent to mention that this year, the tournament is offering a 9.5% increase in the prize money to 61.7 million euros ($72.19 million).

Several top players released a statement on Monday, in which they said that less than 15% of the tournament revenue is not enough and demanded that it should be increased to 22% to match the ATP and WTA combined 1000 events.

When asked how far players might push their demands, Sabalenka told reporters at the Italian Open: "I think at some point we will boycott it (the tournament), yeah. I feel like that's going to be the only way to fight for our rights.

"Let's see how far we can get, if it's going to take players for boycott... Some of the things, I feel like it's really unfair to the players. I think at some point it's going to get to this."

However, Aryna Sabalenka is hopeful that ongoing negotiations will conclude in a way that everyone will be happy with.

"I just really hope that all of the negotiation that we are having, we at some point are going to get to the right decision, to the conclusion that everyone will be happy with," she added.

The prize money boost of 5.4 million euros compared to last season still leaves Roland Garros trailing its Grand Slam rivals.

The US Open's prize money last year was $90 million, while Wimbledon awarded 53.5 million pounds ($72.51 million) and the Australian Open a record A$111.5 million ($80.06 million) this year.

Sabalenka said the players deserved more prize money.

"When you see the number and you see the amount the players are receiving... I feel like the show is on us. I feel like without us there wouldn't be a tournament and there wouldn't be that entertainment," Sabalenka added.

"I feel like definitely we deserve to be paid more percentage. What can I say?"