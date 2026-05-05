Students to get free entry during Bangladesh-Pakistan Test series: BCB

Students watch from the stands the fourth day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on May 26, 2022. — AFP

MIRPUR: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced granting students and cricket academy trainees free entry during its men's team's home Test series against Pakistan, scheduled to run from May 8 to 20.

According to the cricket board, the "special opportunity" has been extended to encourage young cricket fans to experience the action from the stands and galleries.

The BCB further shared that the students from schools and other educational institutes must wear their respective uniforms and carry valid identification cards to avail the opportunity to witness the Test series between Bangladesh and Pakistan from the designated stands and galleries.

"On the occasion of the upcoming Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test Series, a special opportunity has been introduced to encourage young cricket enthusiasts to experience the ultimate form of the game from the stands and galleries," the BCB said in a statement.

"Students from schools and educational institutions, wearing their respective uniforms and carrying valid ID cards, will be granted free entry to designated stands/galleries," it added.

Free Entry for Students and Cricket Academy Trainees



On the occasion of the upcoming Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test Series, a special opportunity has been introduced to encourage young cricket enthusiasts to experience the ultimate form of the game from the stands and galleries.… pic.twitter.com/V8VX83KqlH — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 5, 2026

The BCB then went on to share that the "privilege" also applies to trainees below the age of 15 enrolled in private cricket academies. Similar to the students, they are also obligated to wear their official academy kits to receive complimentary access.

"This privilege also applies to trainees under the age of 15 who are enrolled in private cricket academies. These trainees must wear their official academy kits to receive complimentary access to the stadiums," the BCB concluded.

For the unversed, the two-match series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27, will get underway here at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium with the opening fixture slated to run from May 8 to 12, while the second red-ball game will be played in Sylhet from May 16 to 20.