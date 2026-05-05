Vincent Kompany says Bayern ready for 'unforgettable' moment against PSG

An undated photo of Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany. — Reuters

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has said that his side is ready to book a place in the Champions League final, as they are set to take on Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's semi-final second leg.

PSG, who won their maiden Champions League trophy last year, earned a nail-biting 5-4 win in the first leg when Bayern made a comeback from 5-2 down in the second half.

During a press conference, Kompany said there was a feeling among his players and Bayern fans that they were ready to book a spot in the competition's final.

"There is this feeling that together we will take the next steps," Kompany said.

"Few believed it at the start of the season that we will have a chance with the last home game to reach the Champions League final.

"Now we are here, we have experienced great moments and the fans believe we will make it and together we want to make this moment unforgettable."

In Kompany's second season in charge, Bayern have won the Bundesliga title and can complete the domestic double with a victory against VfB Stuttgart in the German Cup final on May 23.

The Belgian, however, refused to be under pressure to deliver in front of a home crowd.

"Total calmness, internal calmness," Kompany said when asked how he felt.

"Not just before this game but I try not to have this feeling of the game play a role too early.

"Do the routine calmly, find the right words for tomorrow and just search for the right last phrase for the team to influence that one percent.

"We want to win the match. We have ideas that we believe will help us do that. The most important thing is to win the game and that is the priority."