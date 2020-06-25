PCB should postpone PSL 6 for Asia Cup next year: BCCI official

BCCI suggest that the PCB postpone the sixth edition of the PSL. Photo: AFP

An official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) postpone the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in order to open a window for the 2020 Asia Cup next year, IANS reported.

The PSL is staged in February-March, however, this year's PSL 2020 was called off early due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the knockout stage remaining, the PCB is looking to stage the remainder of the league in November.



According to the BCCI functionary, the September-October window for the Asia Cup does not the suit the Indian board as it clashes with plans to stage the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

"Asia Cup will be a struggle this year. Going by the statement of the Chief Executive of the PCB, the window that suits them doesn't suit India. Maybe they can postpone PSL next year if BCCI is able to open up a window during that period. Otherwise conducting the Asia Cup doesn't seem too practical as these are challenging times," the source said.

Meanwhile, PCB CEO Wasim Khan confirmed plans to move ahead with the Asia Cup this year.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be hosted by the PCB in Pakistan but when India refused to make the short trip, Sri Lanka was proposed as an alternative due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Asia Cup will go ahead. The Pakistan team returns from England on 2nd September so we can have the tournament in September or October. There are some things which will only get clear in the due course of time," said Wasim.

"We are hopeful of having the Asia Cup because Sri Lanka has not had too many cases of the coronavirus. If they can't do it, then UAE is also ready."

