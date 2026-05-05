Nikki Bella reveals plans after return from injury

An undated photo of WWE superstar Nikki Bella. — WWE

WWE superstar Nikki Bella has revealed her plans after she returns from injury, with one of them being to team up with her twin sister Brie once again.

Nikki suffered an ankle injury earlier this year, which ruled her out of WrestleMania 42. While her sister Brie teamed with Paige and conquered the women’s tag team titles.

Speaking on the "Nikki & Brie Show," Nikki Bella revealed the details of her rehab from her injury.

"I'm going to take this time to really, one, like mentally, mindset-wise, regroup and know like here's the game plan, here's your end date, and these are the things that I want to achieve before that end date. So, how do I get there? That's the mindset," she said.

“And as far as like my body, I'm going to work with Katie, our trainer, on keeping my arms and shoulders strong, my core strong. What can I do for my quads and my glutes to keep that strong while I'm rehabbing my ankle, to be with my therapist all the time on rehabbing my ankle and knowing like my bone is growing the strongest."

Nikki outlined her goals in the ring after injury, saying she wants to team up with her sister once again.

"I still want to achieve with you. I really, like, have that dream with our kids, and we have those moments and the moments that you and I want. I really want the full circle moment with you, of course, and I really would love to do maybe one more solo run, and I'm kind of excited for you because you've been crushing it in the ring," Nikki told her sister.