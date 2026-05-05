Scotland name squad for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tour of Nepal

Scotland's Michael Leask (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Italy at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 9, 2026. — AFP

EDINBURGH: Cricket Scotland on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for its men's team's ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tour of Nepal, during which they will take on the home side and the United States of America (USA).

Experienced middle-order batter Richie Berrington will continue to lead Scotland's squad, which features uncapped spinner Ollie Jones, while also marking the return of top-order batter Michael English.

Jones delivered impressive performances at the ICC Men's U19 World Cup earlier this year, while English was called back for his recent strong performances.

Left-arm seamer Bradley Currie also made his way back to the squad after missing the Namibia tour due to illness, with squad regulars, including Chris McBride and Mackenzie Jones, being unavailable.

Your Scotland squad for our ICC Men's CWCL2 series in Nepal 🙌



➡️ https://t.co/8DrAwNGTr1 pic.twitter.com/vceJhb66Y2 — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) May 5, 2026

Notably, the upcoming tour of Nepal marks Scotland's second trip since February 2023, when they secured the trophy at the end of the previous ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 series.

Scotland, placed second in the CWCL2 standings, behind the USA, will take on both the leaders and hosts Nepal as they aim to strengthen their push for qualification to next year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup global qualifier.

Scotland squad for Nepal tour: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Jasper Davidson, Oliver Davidson, Michael English, Owen Gould, Jack Jarvis, Ollie Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif and Mark Watt.

Fixtures: