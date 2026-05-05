Athletic Bilbao announce Edin Terzic as new coach

An undated photo of German coach Edin Terzic. — Reuters

Edin Terzic has agreed to become the head coach of Athletic Bilbao from the next season, the LaLiga club said on Tuesday.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach has signed a deal with Bilbao until 2028, replacing Ernesto Valverde, with the club sitting eighth in the LaLiga standings.

“Edin Terzić has agreed to become head coach of Athletic Club’s men’s first team for the next two seasons, signing a contract until 30 June 2028,” the club said in a statement.

“Terzić will be officially presented as our new head coach at the start of the new season. Currently, all focus is on the four crucial remaining matches.”

Bilbao’s manager, Valverde, said in March that he would leave Athletic Club this summer after four years in charge.

Andoni Iraola, who announced that he will leave Bournemouth, had been linked with a return to his former club as a manager this summer.

Edin Terzic, 43, has a reputation for leading teams who play high-intensity, attacking football. In his time with Dortmund, he won a German Cup title in 2021and also reached the final of the Champions League in 2024, which they lost 2-0 to Real Madrid.

The German coach has been without a job since his exit from Dortmund at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Before getting the job at Borussia, Edin gained experience in the club’s academy and football operations department. He has also served as an assistant head coach at West Ham and at Besiktas.