Conor Benn turned down title shots before Zuffa deal, says Eddie Hearn

Conor Benn celebrates after winning the middleweight fight against Chris Eubank Jr on November 15, 2025. — Reuters /

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Conor Benn declined three potential world title opportunities before signing with Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing.

Benn, known as ‘The Destroyer’, initially agreed to a one-fight deal with the new promotional outfit earlier this year, bringing an end to his association with Matchroom Boxing.

The move came after his high-profile rematch victory over Chris Eubank Jr in November, avenging a previous unanimous decision defeat.

Since then, the 29-year-old has competed outside his natural weight class, most recently securing a dominant points win over Regis Prograis at a 150lbs catchweight on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s bout with Arslanbek Makhmudov.

However, Hearn claims Benn showed little interest in major opportunities during his time with Matchroom.

Proposed clashes against Lewis Crocker, Rolando Romero and Josh Kelly were all reportedly rejected.

Speaking to Boxing News, Hearn suggested Benn was reluctant to take risky fights for lesser financial reward.

“Why get beat for small money when you can get beat for bigger money?” he remarked.

Benn is now expected to pursue a lucrative showdown with WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia later this year, having been tied to a multi-fight deal with Zuffa.

Despite his strong ranking, questions remain over Benn’s credentials at elite level, particularly as he has not competed at 147lbs since 2022.