Here’s why Moses Itauma's fight date moved

Moses Itauma celebrates with his belts and promoter Frank Warren after beating Dillian Whyte at the ANB Arena in Riyadh on August 16, 2025. — Reuters

British rising heavyweight boxer Moses Itauma's fight date has been moved to avoid a clash with Anthony Joshua's upcoming fight.

Itauma’s fight will now take place on August 8, after his original July date was rescheduled.

Moses has emerged as a brutal force in recent times, holding an unbeaten record of 14-0, with 12 of his victories coming by knockout.

The 21-year-old sensation has missed out on Mike Tyson’s long-standing record of being the youngest boxer to become a world champion.

Tyson achieved the feat at the age of 20, so Itauma has missed out, though he has started with an impressive record and is admired by many as the future of the heavyweight division.

The young British boxing sensation boosted his profile by defeating Jermaine Franklin in March.

Franklin, previously beaten only by Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, had never been stopped before.

Moses Itauma was initially set to fight on July 25 at London’s O2 Arena. However, that slot has since been allocated to Joshua’s comeback fight against Kristian Prenga in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Joshua is returning to the ring following a fatal car crash in Nigeria in which he lost two close friends.

Anthony Joshua defeated Jake Paul last time out in December, stopping the American in the sixth round.

To avoid a direct conflict for audience attention, Itauma’s promoter Frank Warren confirmed that the fight will now take place on August 8, though an opponent has yet to be announced.

"He will fight now on August 8th, that’s what will happen," Warren told the Ariel Helwani Show.