India extend ICC Men’s T20I rankings lead as England close gap

Suryakumar Yadav of India alongside England captain Harry Brook ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match at Wankhede Stadium on March 05, 2026 in Mumbai, India. - ICC

DUBA: India, who became the first side to successfully retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title this year under captain Suryakumar Yadav, continue to occupy the top spot in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings.

According to the latest update, which rates all matches played since May 2025 at 100 per cent and those from the previous two years at 50 per cent, India remain on 275 points.

However, their lead over second-placed England has narrowed slightly, with England on 262 points. Australia sit close behind in third place with 258 points.

India’s sustained dominance in the shortest format comes as no surprise, having won the Men’s T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026, while also remaining unbeaten in T20I series between the two global tournaments.

The top seven positions remain unchanged. New Zealand are fourth with 247 points, followed by South Africa (244), Pakistan (240) and West Indies (233).

Further down the table, Bangladesh have moved up to eighth with 225 points after gaining one rating point, while Sri Lanka drop to ninth after losing six points.

Afghanistan remain close behind in 10th place with 220 points, just one point adrift of Sri Lanka. Zimbabwe and Ireland retain 11th and 12th positions respectively.

The United States continue their rise in the format, climbing two places to 13th after gaining six points, overtaking the Netherlands (14th) and Scotland (15th).

Namibia remain 16th, while Nepal (17th) and Oman (19th) each move up one place, pushing the United Arab Emirates (18th) and Canada (20th) down respectively.

T20 World Cup debutants Italy were among the biggest climbers, gaining 11 rating points and moving from 26th to 23rd. They made an impressive impact on debut, including a commanding 10-wicket win over Nepal.

The overall number of ranked teams has now reduced from 102 to 98, after Fiji, Gambia, Greece and Israel failed to meet the requirement of playing at least eight T20Is over the past three years.