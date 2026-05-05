Ollie Robinson confident of England recall ahead of busy home summer

England's Ollie Robinson looks dejected as he leaves the field during day one of the third Ashes test match at Headingley, Leeds. Picture date: Thursday July 6, 2023. - AFP

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson believes he is ready to produce his best form should he earn a recall to the Test side for the upcoming home summer.

Robinson has not featured in Test cricket for more than two years, with his last appearance coming in England’s five-wicket defeat to India in Ranchi in February 2024.

However, with injuries to key pacers Brydon Carse and Mark Wood, alongside the recent retirements of long-serving seamers James Anderson, Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad, England have openings in their fast-bowling unit ahead of a demanding summer.

The schedule includes two three-match ICC World Test Championship series against New Zealand and Pakistan, offering Robinson a potential route back.

The 32-year-old said he has recently been in contact with England head coach Brendon McCullum and director of cricket Rob Key, while strong performances for Sussex in county cricket have strengthened his case for selection.

“I had a text from Baz (McCullum) at the start of the season, just to say that the door was still open, which was nice,” Robinson said.

“Keysy (Key) rang me as well, to say 'take wickets, knock the door down' and there's still a spot for you.

“Keysy came down to the Warwickshire game at Hove and just text me saying how well I bowled, how nice my rhythm looked. It was really nice to hear that from him.

“For me, at the start of the season when I took the captaincy on, I didn't realise the door was still open. I thought it was closed. It's definitely spurred me on this season.”

Robinson has taken 11 wickets in four County Championship matches for Sussex this season and also scored his second first-class century in his most recent outing against Surrey at The Oval.

The right-arm seamer also suggested he is fully fit, mentally refreshed, and better prepared for international cricket.

“My mind is on cricket and nothing else. I've got the love for the game back,” he added.

“I probably feel more ready now than I did when I first got into the England team. And I've probably grown up a bit since then as well. Hopefully that all helps if I get the call.

“I have no issues (with England management) - I never have to be honest. A few things went on in India (during his last tour in 2024), I don't know what they really were. We've never really ironed anything out.

“I think to get the message from Baz and the call from Keysy suggests, whatever it was, the door is open and just to perform and try and get back in.”