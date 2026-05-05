Babar shares motivational post on journey from ball boy to Pakistan star

The collage of photos shows Babar Azam as a ball boy (left) and as a Pakistan player celebrating his century against Sri Lanka. - File/AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s star batter and former captain Babar Azam has once again inspired fans after sharing a nostalgic collage on social media, highlighting his remarkable rise from humble beginnings at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to becoming one of world cricket’s leading figures.

The post, shared on his official Instagram account, featured a series of photographs showing Babar interacting with young cricketers and fans, accompanied by motivational captions such as “My motivation” and “If I can, you all can”.

The message underlined his journey of perseverance, discipline and self-belief.

The images quickly went viral, with supporters celebrating his transformation from a ball boy into the modern face of Pakistan cricket.

Babar’s story continues to be regarded as one of the most inspiring narratives in contemporary cricket, symbolising hard work and determination.

It is pertinent to mention that the 31-year-old once served as a ball boy during the 2007 Test series between Pakistan and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium, walking several miles daily to reach the venue.

As a young cricket enthusiast, he would collect balls on the boundary line while drawing inspiration from international stars including AB de Villiers, and Pakistan greats Younis Khan and Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Babar has since developed into one of Pakistan’s most consistent performers across all three formats. He has featured in 145 T20 Internationals, scoring 4,596 runs at a strike-rate of 128.02, including 39 half-centuries and three centuries.

In 140 One-Day Internationals, he has amassed 6,501 runs at an average of 53.72, with 20 centuries and 37 fifties. In Test cricket, he has scored 4,366 runs in 61 matches, including nine centuries and 30 half-centuries.

Recently, Babar also achieved a milestone as captain by lifting his first major trophy, leading Peshawar Zalmi to a Pakistan Super League title in the PSL 11 final.