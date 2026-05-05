Broadcast uncertainty clouds FIFA World Cup 2026 in India, China

An undated picture of FIFA World Cup trophy. — Reuters /

Two of the world’s most populous countries, India and China, remain outside broadcast arrangements for the FIFA World Cup, an unusual situation at this stage of preparations, raising concerns just weeks before the tournament begins.

Fans in both countries could miss next month’s FIFA World Cup due to unresolved broadcast rights negotiations. Despite the tournament’s global appeal, neither market has secured a confirmed deal so far.

According to FIFA, agreements have already been finalised with broadcasters in at least 175 territories worldwide.

However, India and China, two of the largest audiences for football, are notably absent from that list, an uncommon scenario so close to kick-off.

There has been no confirmed agreement in China, a market that FIFA says accounted for 49.8 percent of all viewing hours on digital and social platforms globally during the 2022 World Cup.

India is also yet to finalise a broadcast deal, adding to the uncertainty surrounding viewership in the region.

A FIFA spokesperson told international media that negotiations for FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasting rights in both countries are ongoing, but details remain undisclosed.

“Discussions in China and India regarding the sale of media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are ongoing and must remain confidential at this stage,” the statement said.

In previous editions, including 2018 and 2022, China’s state broadcaster CCTV had secured rights well in advance and began airing promotional content weeks before the tournament.

With the 2026 World Cup set to begin on June 11, time is running short to finalise deals, establish broadcast infrastructure, and roll out advertising plans.