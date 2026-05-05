Records galore as Pakistan women crush Zimbabwe in first ODI

Pakistan women’s captain Fatima Sana (centre) celebrates after taking a wicket during the first ODI match against Zimbabwe Women at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on May 4, 2026. - PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan Women delivered a record-breaking performance to defeat Zimbabwe Women by 168 runs in the opening ODI of the three-match series at the National Bank Stadium on Monday.

Batting first, the hosts posted a commanding 330-5 in 50 overs, registering the highest women’s ODI total at the venue.

The innings was anchored by a brilliant 162-run opening partnership between Sadaf Shamas and Gull Feroza, the second-highest opening stand for Pakistan in Women’s ODIs.

Sadaf Shamas top-scored with a composed 98 off 130 balls, hitting 17 boundaries, while Gull Feroza contributed a fluent 50 off 60 deliveries, including five fours.

The middle order further consolidated the innings as Sidra Amin made 67 off 59 balls with nine fours.

Najiha Alvi provided the late fireworks, smashing an unbeaten 56 off just 30 balls, featuring eight fours and a six, and bringing up the fastest half-century in Pakistan Women’s ODI history off just 24 deliveries.

Captain Fatima Sana also added a quick cameo of 11 off three balls. Notably, this was the first time four Pakistan batters scored half-centuries in a single Women’s ODI innings, and the team’s third consecutive 300-plus total.

In reply, Zimbabwe were bundled out for 162 in 36.4 overs despite a fighting 53 off 53 balls from Beloved Biza and 31 off 47 from Kelis Ndhlovu.

Pakistan’s bowlers dominated the chase, with Fatima Sana, Tasmia Rubab and Syeda Aroob Shah claiming two wickets each to seal a comprehensive win.