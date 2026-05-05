Iran suffer major FIFA World Cup blow as Ali Gholizadeh ruled out injured

An undated picture of Iran's winger Ali Gholizadeh. — Instagram/ ali_gholizadeh11

Iran have been dealt a major setback ahead of their FIFA World Cup preparations after winger Ali Gholizadeh sustained a season-ending knee injury while playing for Polish club Lech Poznan.

The 28-year-old, who was expected to feature on the right wing for Iran at the tournament, was forced off during last weekend’s match against Motor Lublin. Subsequent medical examinations confirmed a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The club has stated that Gholizadeh will undergo surgery in the coming days, followed by several months of rehabilitation.

The injury comes at a difficult time for Iran, whose preparations for the World Cup have already been disrupted.

Domestic football was suspended following ongoing regional tensions involving the United States and Israel, leaving national team players to train under restricted conditions, mainly through drills and occasional intra-squad matches in Tehran.

Despite the challenges, Iran’s squad members have continued their build-up at a training camp. Some players have also reportedly attended pro-government gatherings in the capital in recent weeks.

Midfielder Mohammad Mehdi Mohebi, who attended a demonstration in Tehran’s Valiasr Square, told local media he would dedicate any World Cup goal to victims of recent missile strikes in Minab.

Off the pitch, attention has also turned to striker Sardar Azmoun, who has been absent from recent friendlies amid reports of disciplinary issues linked to social media activity and political sensitivities.

Talks are reportedly ongoing over a possible reconciliation with the national setup.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed that Iran will participate in the World Cup as scheduled.

Team Melli are set to begin their Group G campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on 15 June, before facing Belgium and Egypt in subsequent fixtures in the United States.