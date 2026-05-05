Phil Foden agrees new Manchester City deal until 2030

Manchester City's Phil Foden applauds fans after being substituted against Manchester United in Premier League on March 3, 2024. — Reuters

England midfielder Phil Foden has reportedly agreed in principle to a new four-year contract with Manchester City on Tuesday, which would keep the 25-year-old at the club until 2030.

While the formalities are still to be completed, no significant obstacles are expected, and the deal is understood to be close to being finalised.

Foden’s current contract is due to expire in the summer of 2027, meaning the extension represents a significant long-term commitment from both the player and the club.

The new agreement is said to include an additional 12-month option, further strengthening City’s position regarding one of their most highly regarded academy graduates.

However, the timing of the contract comes during a challenging period in Foden’s career, as he has recently lost his regular place in the first team under manager Pep Guardiola.

He was used only as a late substitute in Manchester City’s 3-3 draw away to Everton on Monday night.

Foden’s form has dipped compared to his outstanding 2023–24 campaign, when he played a pivotal role in City’s Premier League title success.

During that season, he also received individual recognition by winning both the Football Writers’ Association and Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year awards.

Despite Guardiola’s continued public backing and belief that Foden will rediscover his best form, the midfielder’s recent lack of starts has raised questions about his current standing in the squad.

His last Premier League start came in a 2-2 draw at home to Nottingham Forest on 4 March.

The situation could also impact his international prospects, with concerns growing over whether he will be selected by Thomas Tuchel for England’s upcoming World Cup campaign.

Foden has spent his entire professional career at Manchester City after progressing through the club’s academy system.