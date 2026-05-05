David Warner questions absence of Karachi players in PSL 11 Team of the Tournament

An undated picture of Karachi Kings captain David Warner. - Facebook/Karachi Kings

KARACHI: David Warner, captain of Karachi Kings, has raised concerns over the exclusion of his team’s players from the recently announced Pakistan Super League Season 11 Team of the Tournament, questioning the criteria behind the selections.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the lineup on Monday, naming Babar Azam as captain following a remarkable campaign in which he led Peshawar Zalmi to the title while also excelling with the bat.

The selected squad featured three players each from Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, two apiece from Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, and one player each from Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators.

However, no representatives from Karachi Kings or RawalPindiz sides were included in the 12-player list.

The team was chosen by a five-member panel from the tournament’s commentary group, which also finalised the Emerging Team of the Tournament to honour standout young performers.

The former Aussie player took to Instagram to question the omission, commenting on the PSL’s official post: “Where is Karachi players,” expressing his belief that Karachi players were overlooked despite notable performances.

Warner himself was Karachi Kings’ leading run-scorer, amassing 256 runs in seven matches at a strike-rate of 147.97, including three half-centuries.

Meanwhile, pacer Hasan Ali claimed 15 wickets in nine matches, finishing among the top wicket-takers of the tournament.

A total of 44 matches were played between 26 March and 3 May across Lahore and Karachi.

In the final, Peshawar Zalmi defeated Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium to clinch their second PSL title. Hyderabad were bowled out for 129 in 18 overs despite a fighting 54 from Saim Ayub.

Chasing 130, Zalmi recovered from 40-4 through a match-winning 85-run partnership between Aaron Hardie and Abdul Samad. Hardie remained unbeaten on 56 as Zalmi sealed victory with five wickets in hand and 28 balls to spare.

PSL 11 Team of the Tournament:

Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi) (c), Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars), Kusal Mendis (Peshawar Zalmi) (wk), Shan Masood (Multan Sultans), Usman Khan (Hyderabad Kingsmen), Shadab Khan (Islamabad United), Hassan Khan (Hyderabad Kingsmen), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars), Hunain Shah (Hyderabad Kingsmen), Sufyan Moqim (Peshawar Zalmi), Richard Gleeson (Islamabad United) and Hasan Nawaz (Quetta Gladiators) (12th player).