Santos launch probe into Neymar–Robinho Jr training incident

An undated picture of Santos Football Club player Neymar and Robinho Jr. — Instagram/ neymarjr,robinhojr



Santos Football Club has launched an internal investigation following an alleged physical altercation involving Neymar and Robinho Jr during a training session on Sunday, according to club officials.

According to international media reports the tensions escalated after 18-year-old Robinho Jr reportedly dribbled past Neymar, prompting a reaction from the veteran forward, who allegedly felt disrespected.

The situation is said to have quickly intensified, with Neymar, 34, purportedly tripping the youngster, leading to a heated exchange between the pair before teammates intervened to separate them.

In an official statement, the club said: “Santos Futebol Clube has become aware of an alleged physical assault committed by a player affiliated with Santos Futebol Clube against another player at the club,” and confirmed that disciplinary procedures had been initiated.

“Santos FC announces that, following a decision by the club's board, an internal investigation was launched immediately after the incident to examine the episode involving the players Neymar Jr. and Robson de Souza Jr. [Robinho] during training on Sunday at the Rei Pelé Training Centre,” with the Legal Department assigned to oversee the process.

Reports from GloboEsporte claim Robinho Jr has made several allegations against Neymar, including accusations of offensive insults, being tripped, and receiving “a violent slap to the face”.

He has also reportedly requested a meeting with the club to discuss terminating his contract, citing a “lack of minimum safety standards”.

Neymar’s representatives have declined to comment. However, sources indicated he attempted to calm the situation afterwards by contacting Robinho Jr and sending apologies to his family.

Robinho Jr, son of former Brazil international Robinho, was promoted to Santos’ senior squad last year and has made eight appearances this season.

Neither player featured in Santos’ recent 1-1 draw with Palmeiras.