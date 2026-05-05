Wu Yize edges Shaun Murphy in Crucible thriller title win

An undated picture of chinas Wu Yize capturing his first Halo World Snooker Championship title. — WST

Wu Yize captured his first Halo World Snooker Championship title after edging Shaun Murphy 18–17 in a dramatic Crucible final, becoming the second consecutive Chinese winner following Zhao Xintong’s triumph last year.

The contest was played at a relentless pace, featuring three centuries and 29 breaks over 50, with an average frame time of just 17 minutes.

The deciding frame, the first in a Crucible final since 2002, saw Wu deliver under immense pressure, potting a difficult red before compiling a match-winning 85 break to secure the £500,000 top prize.

At 22 years and 202 days, he becomes the second youngest world champion in history, behind Stephen Hendry in 1990.

Yize expressed pride in his performance, saying he played for his family, himself, and China while admitting he felt nervous from the second session and now just hopes for a good night’s rest.

“I am so happy I could play like that today. I played for my family, for myself and for China.”

“Since the second session I have been feeling nerves so right now I just want to have a good sleep.”

His rise has been rapid since turning professional in 2021, after moving to Sheffield as a teenager to pursue his snooker career.

Murphy, who registered his 12th century of the tournament, pushed Wu all the way but was left to reflect on a narrow defeat.

Murphy praised the match as a high-quality contest while admitting he could not have tried harder and acknowledging that Yize was so impressive that he felt the final was won by Wu rather than lost by himself.

“It was a great match, it had everything. I couldn’t have tried harder and I am very proud of the way I played,” Murphy said.

“Wu is one of the most talented players I have ever seen. I don’t feel I lost the final, Wu won it.”