Jeremy Doku’s late heroics rescue Manchester City in six-goal thriller

Manchester City's Jeremy Doku in action with Everton's Merlin Rohl in Premier League on May 4, 2026. — Reuters

Jeremy Doku struck twice including a dramatic 97th-minute equaliser as Manchester City rescued a 3-3 draw against Everton in a pulsating Premier League clash, though the result dented their title ambitions.

At Hill Dickinson Stadium, City now trail leaders Arsenal by five points, albeit with a game in hand, leaving Mikel Arteta’s side firmly in control of the title race.

City dominated early proceedings and were rewarded when Doku curled a sublime effort into the top corner shortly before half-time.

However, Everton produced a spirited second-half response. Substitute Thierno Barry capitalised on a defensive error to equalise after VAR intervention, before Jake O'Brien headed the hosts in front from a corner.

Barry then doubled his tally, finishing clinically from close range to put Everton on the brink of a famous win. Erling Haaland pulled one back late on to set up a tense finale.

With time almost up, Doku delivered again, cutting inside and firing an unstoppable strike into the far corner to salvage a point for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Guardiola admits City lost control of the game, and possibly the title race, after a strong start, but insists they will keep fighting despite it no longer being in their hands.

"We played outstanding in the first half," Guardiola said. "Really, really good. Second half, [Everton] made a step up and we maybe weren't as aggressive and after, of course, we gave away the goal. ... We take the point and until it's over, we will continue.

"It's not in our hands. Before it was, now it's not. We have games left. We will see what happens."

Everton, managed by David Moyes, impressed with their intensity but were left frustrated after conceding late once more.